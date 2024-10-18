Florida official warns Hurricane Milton victims about scammers posing as FEMA workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The emergency management chief of the Florida county where Hurricane Milton made landfall earlier this month is warning about reports of scammers who are posing as Federal Emergency Management Agency officials and trying to get financial information from the storm’s victims. Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Sandra Tapfumaneyi told residents Thursday that some scammers with fake FEMA badges were asking residents for bank account information, which they should never provide. She says hurricane victims seeking help should only share that on FEMA’s online system. She says residents with any doubts about the authenticity of a FEMA worker should contact local authorities.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.