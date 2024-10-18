Diamond Sports Groups channels branded as part of FanDuel Sports Network in deal

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Diamond Sports Group’s channels will soon bear the name of FanDuel Sports Network. The two organizations announced the deal Friday. The changeover will take place Oct. 21. Diamond Sports Group has 16 regional sports networks that broadcast games from eight MLB teams, eight NHL teams and 13 NBA teams. Diamond has been going through bankruptcy proceedings since March 2023. Financial terms of the agreement were not made public.

