Local Forecast

Cool temperatures and breezy conditions will continue for the weekend

today at 4:24 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have had wind gusts over 30 MPH since this morning, plus lots of blowing dust.

There is a Wind Advisory for the northern parts of the Desert Southwest until 5 p.m. Also, Air Quality Alerts are in effect for both Yuma and Imperial Valley through the evening.

These strong winds have been bringing in widespread dust across the area, which is influencing our air quality.

We are currently experiencing very unhealthy to hazardous conditions. As winds lighten up, air quality is expected to improve through the night.

For the evening, winds will be a lot calmer, but still going to be breezy with gusts 20-30 MPH being possible and expected dust before 7 p.m.

A strong trough of low pressure will stay put for the weekend keeping our temperatures well below-normal and breezy.

Some areas in the region will be experiencing freezing temperatures, but for us, we will be cool and comfortable.

This weekend will also be very dry across the Southwest Desert, with dew points at 20° and below throughout the parts of the day.

Make sure we are being careful and mindful of possible fire dangers.

Overall it will be very dry, sunny, and breezy this weekend, with highs in the 80s. Great conditions for the last 2 days of the Yuma County Fall Fest.

However, temperatures will also start to warm up to above-normal levels next week, but thankfully, highs will stay below the triple-digits.

