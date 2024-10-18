Cooking with Chef Lucy – Pumpkin Hummus
Chef Lucy incorporates fall favors into a dish that's perfect for an appetizer
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz makes a savory pumpkin hummus layered with subtly smoky flavors and warming Mediterranean spices.
You can even make the dish spicy to your liking.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 can chickpeas, drained
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 2 tbsp tahini
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp chili flakes
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Pumpkin seeds for garnish
- Salt to taste
- Pita bread for serving
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a blender, combine chickpeas, pumpkin puree, tahini, garlic, cumin, salt, and half of the olive oil.
- Blend until smooth.
- Adjust seasoning if necessary.
- Serve in a bowl, drizzle with remaining olive oil, and garnish with chili flakes and pumpkin seeds.
- Serve with pita bread.