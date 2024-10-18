Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Pumpkin Hummus

today at 3:42 PM
Published 5:20 PM

Chef Lucy incorporates fall favors into a dish that's perfect for an appetizer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz makes a savory pumpkin hummus layered with subtly smoky flavors and warming Mediterranean spices. 

You can even make the dish spicy to your liking.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 can chickpeas, drained​
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree​
  • 2 tbsp tahini​
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced​
  • 1 tsp cumin​
  • 1 tsp chili flakes​
  • 2 tbsp olive oil​
  • Pumpkin seeds for garnish​
  • Salt to taste​
  • Pita bread for serving​

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. In a blender, combine chickpeas, pumpkin puree, tahini, garlic, cumin, salt, and half of the olive oil.
  2. Blend until smooth.​
  3. Adjust seasoning if necessary.​
  4. Serve in a bowl, drizzle with remaining olive oil, and garnish with chili flakes and pumpkin seeds.​
  5. Serve with pita bread.​

Vanessa Gongora

