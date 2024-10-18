Canada’s foreign minister says India’s remaining diplomats are on notice not to harm Canadians
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister says India’s remaining diplomats in the country are “clearly on notice” not to endanger Canadian lives. Her comments Friday come after New Delhi’s top envoy in Canada was named a person of interest in the assassination of a Sikh activist. India’s high commissioner was expelled Monday along with five other diplomats, prompting Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly to compare India to Russia, saying Canada’s national police force has linked Indian diplomats to homicides, death threats and intimidation in Canada Joly said Friday that Canada won’t tolerate foreign diplomats putting the lives of Canadians at risk.