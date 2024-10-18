Boston College to honor Gaudreau brothers and Tony Voce during the season

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College will honor former hockey players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau and Tony Voce with uniform patches, a sign on the boards in front of the team bench and other tributes this season. All three died this summer. The Gaudreau brothers were hit by a car while bicycling in New Jersey the day before their sister’s wedding. Voce was a member of the Eagles’ 2001 national championship team. He died suddenly at the age of 43.

