Universal will open fourth Orlando theme park next May

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort will open its fourth central Florida theme park, just in time for Memorial Day next year. The move ups the competition against Disney in the theme park capital of the United States. Park officials said Thursday that Universal Epic Universe will open on May 22 with themed areas based on the Harry Potter, Super Nintendo and “How to Train Your Dragon” brands. Tickets and vacation packages for the new theme park go on sale next week. Due to its anticipated popularity, guests will be allowed to visit the Epic Universe on only one day of a multi-day visit to the Universal parks.

