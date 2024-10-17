State police officers who fatally shot man were legally justified to use deadly force, report says

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says two state officers who fatally shot a man as he aimed a loaded gun in their direction were legally justified in their use of deadly force. Attorney General John Formella said in the report Thursday that no criminal charges will be filed against either officer. The officers shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Russell on March 8 during a foot chase that began while they were assisting Rochester Police Department officers. Rochester police were searching for Russell in connection with multiple vehicle thefts and saw him driving in the city. They later spotted Russell in a residential area and began pursuing him and ordering him to stop.

