Judge orders Afghan man accused of planning Election Day attack in US to remain in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma City has ordered an Afghan man to remain in custody while a criminal case charging him with plotting an Election Day attack proceeds. U.S. Magistrate Judge Suzanne Mitchell also determined Thursday that there was probable cause to bind 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi over for trial. FBI agent Derek Wiley testified that Tawhedi also is linked to an investigation in France that led to the arrests this month of three people, including two of Tawhedi’s brothers and a 22-year-old Afghan who had residency papers in France. The Afghan is being investigated for a suspected plan to attack people in a soccer stadium or shopping center.

