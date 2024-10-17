Jane Fonda to receive lifetime achievement award from actors’ guild

Actor and humanitarian Jane Fonda is adding the SAG life achievement award to her many accolades. The 86-year-old will be given the prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, the guild announced on Thursday. Fonda said in a statement that she was “deeply honored and humbled.” In her over six decades in the business, Fonda has won two Oscars, for “Klute” and “Coming Home,” two BAFTA Awards, an Emmy and seven Golden Globes. She’s also used her platform to advocate for gender equality, civil rights and environmental issues. The SAG awards will stream live on Netflix on Feb. 23.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.