How did as many as 140 people die in one of Nigeria’s deadliest tanker explosions?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities have announced measures to correct lapses that resulted in the death of more than 140 people in an explosion as they were trying to scoop up fuel from an overturned fuel tanker on Wednesday. One survivor said among the dead were those trying to rescue people caught in the fire. It is one of the deadliest road accidents ever in the West African nation and a recurring disaster in the country where tankers are the main source of transporting fuel. The accident also revived questions about the implementation of safety measures and traffic regulations.

