Former United Way worker convicted of taking $6.7M from nonprofit through secret company

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who worked for United Way in Massachusetts was convicted in federal court of taking $6.7 million from the nonprofit through an information technology company that he secretly owned. Fifty-nine-year-old Imran Alrai was convicted Wednesday in Concord, New Hampshire, of 12 counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in January. Alrai had pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyer says he’s considering an appeal. Prosecutors said that between 2012 and June 2018, Alrai, an IT professional at United Way, obtained the payments for IT services provided by an independent outside contractor. They said Alrai concealed that he owned and controlled the business.

