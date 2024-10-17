Former porn shop worker wants defamation lawsuit by North Carolina lieutenant governor dismissed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former porn shop worker who was accused by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of defamation has asked a court to throw out the lawsuit against him. Louis Love Money’s dismissal motion Wednesday contends Robinson’s lawsuit violates procedural rules and contains bizarre allegations. The Republican nominee for governor sued Money and CNN this week. Money alleged that Robinson once frequented porn shops where he worked and that Robinson purchased porn videos from him. CNN last month reported Robinson made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website more than a decade ago. Robinson’ suit calls them “disgusting lies.”

