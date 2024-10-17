Former elections official in Virginia sues the state attorney general

A Virginia elections official who faced criminal charges that were later dropped over a botched vote count in the 2020 presidential election is accusing the state attorney general in a lawsuit of malicious prosecution. Michele White’s lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court. She says she was wrongly vilified in the only criminal prosecution brought by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares’ Election Integrity Unit. She seeks unspecified monetary damages. Miyares indicted White in 2022 on charges including neglect of duty for errors in Prince William County’s 2020 vote count. It was later revealed the county shorted Joe Biden and overreported Donald Trump’s count. Miyares’ office had no immediate comment.

