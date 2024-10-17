Colorado gold mine where tour guide was killed and tourists trapped ordered closed by regulators

DENVER (AP) — State regulators have ordered a former Colorado gold mine where a tour guide was killed and a group of tourists was trapped for hours after an elevator accident to remain closed while its operations are reviewed. The move was announced Thursday. A spokesperson for the state’s mining division said it must determine whether noncompliance with regulations may have played a role in last week’s death of Patrick Weier. The mine had already been set to close for the winter starting this week. No one answered the telephone at the mine on Thursday. Its website says it’ll be closed until further notice.

