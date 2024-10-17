Cibola on top at cross country districts

Cibola runners take the top spot at the district championship races.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School Cross Country District Championships took place on Wednesday at West Wetlands Park.

Cibola swept the event taking both the team titles and each of the individual ones.

For the second year in a row, Cibola's Lillian Kamm claimed the girls' district championship.

"I wanted to come out strong and stay strong the whole race," Kamm said after the race. "I knew it was going to be hard. Our course is pretty difficult in comparison to the other courses we will run. I just wanted to stay strong and feel good the whole time."

Kofa's Sabrina Anaya finished second, followed by Cibola's Isabella Ochoa in third.

Cibola's Caius Lastra was the boys' champion.

"It means a lot and it means even more that my teammates where up there with me," Lastra said. "We put in 11 practices a week which is tough. It just means everything."

The Raider's dominated the event taking each of the top four spots in the boys varsity race. Micah Peynado finished second followed by Daniel Perez and then Gavin Bermudez.

Kofa placed second in the team score behind Cibola for both the boys and girls. Gila Ridge was third in each category.

The runners now turn their attention to sectionals and the state championship races.