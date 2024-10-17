Attorneys give opening statements in murder trial of Minnesota man accused of killing his girlfriend

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys delivered opening statements on Thursday in the high-profile murder trial of the former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state in 2023. Adam Fravel is on trial for first-degree murder. The 30-year-old was arrested in June 2023, days after deputies found the body of Madeline Kingsbury in a wooded area a few miles away from a property owned by Fravel’s parents. Prosecutors say Fravel killed Kingsbury after she met another man and planned to end their relationship. Fravel’s attorneys say investigators ignored evidence that pointed to his client’s innocence.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.