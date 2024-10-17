Arkansas Supreme Court upholds wording of ballot measure that would revoke planned casino’s license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has upheld the wording of a ballot measure that would revoke the license issued for a planned casino. Justices on Thursday rejected the challenge to the proposed constitutional amendment that had claimed the measure was misleading. The court earlier this week rejected another part of the lawsuit challenging signatures submitted for it. The proposal is aimed at the license issued by the state to Cherokee Nation Entertainment for a casino in Pope County. A 2018 constitutional amendment legalized casinos in four counties. Casinos have been set up in the three other counties.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.