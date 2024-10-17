Africa’s mpox deaths surpass 1,000 as health officials urge international support

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Africa’s top public health agency says the number of mpox-related deaths in the continent has surpassed 1,000 and warned of the continuing threat of cross-border contamination and a lack of rapid test kits. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were 50 mpox-related deaths in the past week, bringing the total to 1,100, indicating that authorities face a challenge in stemming outbreaks currently affecting 18 of the continent’s 55 nations. Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms, including fever, chills and body aches. People with more serious cases can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.

