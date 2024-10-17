15-year-old Kansas football player’s death is blamed on heat

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Outdoor conditioning while a heat advisory was in effect during the humid summer left 15-year-old football player Ovet Gomez Regalado pale and asking for water. After a 15-minute exercise, he collapsed as he walked to a building at his suburban Kansas City high school and died two days later. The medical examiner’s office wrote this month in a report that followed a weekslong investigation that the cause was heatstroke. That makes Regalado the latest in a series of teen football players to succumb to the condition. Players are most at risk of suffering heat-related illnesses due to searing temperatures and high humidity.

