UW-Oshkosh chancellor set to resign next year amid declining enrollment, deficit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt says he plans to step down next summer. Leavitt announced on his blog Wednesday that he will resign effective June 30. He plans to stay on at the university as a chemistry professor. Leavitt was appointed chancellor in 2014. He said in his blog that he has always believed that 10 years in the role would be enough and staying longer would deprive the school of a fresh vision. UW-Oshkosh was among six UW four-year schools that faced a deficit heading into the 2024-25 academic year thanks to declining enrollment and relatively flat state aid. Oshkosh’s shortfall was the largest among the six schools at $8.6 million.

