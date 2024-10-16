Throwing a dinner party is a way to connect. Rookies, don’t be intimidated

Throwing a dinner party can be a great way to connect with other people at a time when many say they’re struggling with loneliness. But if you’re new to hosting, it can also be daunting. Remember that you’re just inviting friends — they already like you. And experts advise keeping it simple. Cook a tried-and-true dish that you know will work. Don’t worry if your table isn’t big enough or you don’t have matching plates. Things are more casual these days. Have beverages at the ready and consider offering a homemade cocktail to get things rolling as guests arrive. And pre-cook as much as you can so you can spend your time enjoying your guests.

