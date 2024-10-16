Pennsylvania county settles federal lawsuit over ballot paper shortages in 2022 voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania county is settling a lawsuit filed by two people who couldn’t vote in 2022 because ballot paper shortages caused problems. Luzerne County is agreeing to pay $30,000 in legal fees, train its workers and ensure sufficient paper is available for future elections. The lawsuit filed in March 2023 in federal court in Scranton argued that “the chaos on Election Day was entirely preventable and predictable,” and was partly the result of inadequate training. A judge kept polls open for two extra hours in Luzerne County as a result of the 2022 problems that helped delay reporting election results.

