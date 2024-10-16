New Hampshire Supreme Court justice indicted for allegedly interfering with probe of husband

A justice on New Hampshire’s highest court has been charged for allegedly trying to interfere with a criminal investigation into her husband. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday that New Hampshire Supreme Court Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi has been indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury for two felonies and five misdemeanors. Formella said the decision to charge a sitting Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court was not made lightly but no person is above the law. Lawyers for Marconi say she’s innocent and they will file motions to dismiss the case soon.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.