Michelle Obama will headline an Atlanta rally aimed at boosting voter turnout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama is headlining a rally in Atlanta alongside celebrities and local civic leaders focusing on engaging younger and first-time voters, as well as voters of color. The Oct. 29 event, a week before Election Day, will be hosted by When We All Vote, a nonpartisan civic engagement group that Obama founded in 2018 to “change the culture around voting” and reach out to people who are less likely to engage in politics and elections. The rally is likely to help Kamala Harris’s campaign. Michelle Obama is one of the party’s best-known figures.

