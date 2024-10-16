Man charged in hit-and-run that injured 3 Philadelphia nurses surrenders

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of driving into three nurses who were treating a gunshot victim outside a Philadelphia hospital has turned himself in. Authorities identified 20-year-old Jaadir Goodwyn as a suspect on Tuesday. He’s facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment. Police say Goodwyn and two other men dropped off the shooting victim in the ambulance bay at Penn Presbyterian Hospital early Saturday, then sped away when they saw a police car arrive. It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether Goodwyn had an attorney who could speak for him.

