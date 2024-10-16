Florida elections officials seek flexibility on voting rules after hurricanes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida elections officials are seeking accommodations from Gov. Ron DeSantis after multiple counties were devastated by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. County elections supervisors have written the Florida secretary of state requesting flexibility with the voting rules ahead of the November election. They noted that the storms caused damage to polling locations and roads and that many election workers were displaced and some even left homeless. The accommodations sought include extra time to designate drop box locations and early voting sites. They also are seeking flexibility with the rules for requesting vote-by-mail ballots. The secretary of state’s office did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment on whether it would grant the requests.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.