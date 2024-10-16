Cate Blanchett wants you to laugh at politics in ‘Rumours’

NEW YORK (AP) — The upcoming film “Rumours,” starring Cate Blanchett, starts off criticizing world leaders in a way most political satires would — and then it turns down the wit and turns up the absurdity. With zombie-like creatures chasing after them, the leaders at the G7 summit are no longer the subject of criticism but the butt of the joke. Blanchett is the star and executive producer. She tells The Associated Press she hopes audiences will feel catharsis by laughing at what she calls “the absurdity of the situation we found ourselves in.” Blanchett stars alongside Roy Dupuis, Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Alicia Vikander.

