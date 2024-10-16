Camellia Bowl gets a new name and title sponsor. It’s now the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The annual college football bowl game held in Alabama’s capital is changing its name to the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl. The game has been known as the Camellia Bowl since it was formed in 2014. Al.com reports organizers announced Tuesday that Integrated Solutions for Systems, a Huntsville-based engineering and electronics firm, will become the game’s title sponsor beginning with this year’s game. The game’s executive director, Johnny Williams, said they’re thrilled to partner with IS4S to further promote college football. Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton says the game celebrates the county’s deep-rooted history as a proud military community. Kickoff is set for Dec. 14 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

