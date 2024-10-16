Amazon, Google make dueling nuclear investments to power data centers with clean energy

Tech giants Amazon and Google are investing in the next generation of nuclear reactors. Both companies are seeking new sources of carbon-free electricity to meet increasing demand from data centers and artificial intelligence. Just last month, the owner of the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant said it plans to restart the reactor so tech giant Microsoft can buy the power to supply its data centers. All three companies have been investing in solar and wind. Now they say they need a broad range of technologies to meet their carbon-free goals.

