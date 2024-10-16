A federal judge halts an Alabama program that purged thousands of legal voters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge is halting an Alabama program that made thousands of legal voters inactive ahead of the November elections. Republican Secretary of State Wes Allen launched the program in August, saying it would begin a process of removing non-citizens from the state’s voter rolls. Testimony this week before a federal judge revealed that over a third of the more than 3,200 voters identified by the program were in fact citizens who are legally allowed to vote. U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco ruled Wednesday that all of those identified by the program would be made active again and can vote in the November elections.

