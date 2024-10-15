Russia releases man whose daughter’s drawing opposed Ukraine fighting

MOSCOW (AP) — A group that monitors political detentions in Russia says that a man convicted of discrediting the military after his daughter made a drawing criticizing Russia’s military actions in Ukraine has been released from prison after serving 22 months. Alexei Moskalyov was convicted in March 2023 on the basis of posts he made on a social media site. The post came to authorities’ attention after his daughter made a drawing in school opposing the military operation. Moskalyov was sentenced to two years in prison. But he fled to Belarus the same day. He was arrested there a day later and extradited to Russia. A court later reduced his sentence to a year and 10 months. The OVD-Info group on Tuesday reported his release.

