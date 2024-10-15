Head of Myanmar’s military government urges ethnic rebels to join peace talks
BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military government has invited ethnic rebels to hold peace talks to end armed conflict across the country. It’s the second time in less than a month that the ruling generals have publicly promoted negotiations. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing’s proposal was broadcast on state television on the ninth anniversary of the signing of its nationwide cease-fire agreement. About half of the nation’s 21 established ethnic armed organizations agreed to the pact but some no longer honor it.