Ex-Louisville officer who fired shots in Breonna Taylor raid readies for 3rd trial
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer who fired shots into Breonna Taylor’s windows the night of the deadly 2020 police raid is going on trial for a third time. Federal prosecutors will try again to convict Brett Hankison of civil rights violations after their first effort ended in a jury deadlock last year. Hankison was also acquitted at a state trial in 2022. Jury selection in federal court in Louisville began Tuesday. Hankison has testified in court that he thought he heard assault rifle fire inside the apartment and then shot into Taylor’s windows. His shots didn’t hit anyone.