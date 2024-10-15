Cyber criminals are increasingly helping Russia and China target the US and allies, Microsoft says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia, China and Iran are expanding their partnerships with cyber criminals to conduct cyberespionage and cyberattacks against the U.S. and other nations, according to a new report from Microsoft. Analysts at the tech giant say partnerships between authoritarian governments and criminal networks have benefits for both sides, increasing the volume and effectiveness of the cyber operations while giving criminals new avenues to profit and protection from prosecution. In one example cited by Microsoft, private hackers working for Russia were able to infiltrate devices operated by Ukraine’s military. Instead of profit, the hackers were apparently seeking information and access on behalf of Russia’s government.

