Ahead of the presidential election, small biz owners are growing more uncertain about the economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Small business owners are growing more uncertain about the economy ahead of the presidential election and are reining in spending, according to a new survey. The National Federation of Independent Business optimism index edged up 0.3 points in September to 91.5. But the uncertainty index rose 11 points to 103, the highest ever recorded. As they face uncertainty, small business owners are spending less. The net percent of owners reporting inventory gains fell four points to a net negative 13%, the lowest reading since June 2020. And about half of owners surveyed reported capital outlays in the last six months, a decline from August.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.