Republicans pour money into Wisconsin Senate race Democrats say will be close

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are sensing an opportunity in Wisconsin’s closely watched Senate race. They are pouring money into the campaign even as Democrats insist a tight race was to be expected in the battleground state. Democrats’ hopes of maintaining majority control of the Senate hinge partly on Sen. Tammy Baldwin turning back the challenge from millionaire Republican challenger Eric Hovde, who is backed by former President Donald Trump. The influx of Republican spending on the race has gotten Democrats’ attention in the race’s final weeks. They’ve increased their spending on ads, too.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.