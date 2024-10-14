HSOY seeking justice for dog found with bound legs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is asking the public for help in finding the person who left a dog abandoned n an empty canal with her legs bound.

The dog, which the HSOY named Cowgirl, was found by citizens, where she was later freed but unable to move.

“Cowgirl’s strength and spirit in the face of such cruelty is truly inspiring. We’re committed to bringing justice for her, and we ask the community to come together to help us find the person responsible,” said Annette Lagunas, Executive Director of HSOY.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at (928) 783-4427.