YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cooler conditions are on the way for the Desert Southwest, as temperatures are expected to drop down to the 80's and possible even as low as the 70's within the next seven days.

Winds are also expected to increase to as high as 30 miles per hour by Friday.