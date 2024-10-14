A bus carrying university students crashes, killing 12 and injuring 33 in Egypt’s northeast

CAIRO (AP) — The Egyptian health ministry says a bus crashed and overturned on a highway in northeastern Egypt, killing 12 people and injuring 33 others. Students from the Suez-based Galala University were on board. Local media reported they were returning from their classes to their dormitory in Ain Sokhna resort, using the new Galala highway, when the accident happened, and that the driver was arrested as part of an investigation into the crash. The statement Monday night said 28 ambulances rushed to the site and transported the injured to the Suez Medical Complex, but didn’t disclose their condition. Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.