The UN says that aid entering Gaza is at its lowest level in months

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. humanitarian officials say aid entering Gaza is at its lowest level in months and warn that critical lifelines in the territory’s north have been cut off. A U.N. spokesman delivered the grim news Friday, saying the main crossings into the north have been closed and no food or other essential supplies have entered since Oct. 1. The U.N. says more than 400,000 people who remain in the north are under increasing pressure to move south. Israel has repeatedly insisted that it allows food and other aid into Gaza in significant quantities.

