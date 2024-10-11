MLB spring training facilities spared extensive damage from Hurricane Milton

Major League Baseball spring training facilities on Florida’s west coast appear to have been mostly spared major damage during Hurricane Milton. Unlike two years ago when Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage that shut down the Tampa Bay Rays’ spring home in Port Charlotte, no teams have reported Milton causing serious issues that might impact operations this winter. The Rays continue to assess the situation at their training complex and stadium, as well as at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, where Milton shredded the roof of the domed stadium that’s been their regular-season home since the franchise’s inception in 1998. Several other teams are assessing situations at their spring training complexes.

