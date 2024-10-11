Georgia election workers settle defamation lawsuit against conservative website

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia election workers have reached a settlement in their defamation lawsuit against a Missouri-based website that falsely accused them of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss say Friday that the lawsuit against The Gateway Pundit, its owner Jim Hoft and his brother Joe Hoft was settled fairly. A Monday court filing on the settlement doesn’t give the terms. Nearly 70 articles cited as defamatory are no longer available on The Gateway Pundit website. The Gateway Pundit repeatedly claimed that Freeman and Moss introduced suitcases of illegal ballots while working as ballot counters in Atlanta. The claims have been debunked.

