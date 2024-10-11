Brazil starts blocking irregular online gambling as concern rises over addiction

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil on Friday started blocking over 2,000 gambling websites designated as irregular, part of a push by the government to regulate the sector, after concern rose about gambling addicts, especially vulnerable people. Brazil authorized online betting in 2018, but the lack of regulation has raised concerns among finance and health authorities. Psychiatrists have reported an increase in gambling addiction, while banks have noted a rise in related expenses. The Central Bank of Brazil estimates that Brazilians wager about $3.5 billion each month. That includes beneficiaries of the federal Bolsa Familia program, who spent 3 billion reais ($530 million) on online gambling in August.

