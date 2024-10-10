Man arrested for attempted murder in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was arrested after officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to El Centro Police Department (ECPD).

On October 9 at about three in the morning, officers were called to investigate a report of a gunshot wound victim. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was flown to Palm Springs for life threatening injuries.

A suspect was found in the area of East Olive and was booked into the Imperial County Jail for attempted murder.

Anyone with information of this case is encouraged to call (760) 332-9312.