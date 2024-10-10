HISA, Jockeys’ Guild partner with mental-health company to offer jockeys access to care and support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s federal oversight agency and the Jockeys’ Guild are collaborating on an initiative to support jockeys’ well-being with access to mental-health care.

The Guild and Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) have partnered with mental-health company Onrise to provide care for jockeys in their native languages. Jockeys can access therapists, psychiatrists and trained retired athletes for support, a Thursday release stated, and help create openness and reduce stigma within horse racing.

The initiative was announced during a three-day conference on jockey concussions, safety and wellness. Services are free for eligible and qualified jockeys, the release added.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus cited the physical and mental demands on jockeys that she called critical to their long-term success and well-being. The partnership provides jockeys “with a safe space to connect with professional athlete peers who understand their experiences,” and offers support for handling the pressures of a demanding career.

“We’re going to talk about things, we’re going to have conferences and we’re going to also do something,” Lazarus said at the conference, noting that many jockeys don’t have access to mental-health offerings because they lack health insurance as independent contractors.

Lazarus added, “We’re just so happy that the resources are coming.”

Guild president and CEO Terry Meyocks said his organization was proud to partner with HISA and Onrise on a resource for jockey mental wellness. Citing the Guild’s longtime advocacy for jockey safety and wellness, he said the initiative marks another important step in that mission and helps them “take care of their health in a way that has never been done before in our sport.”

Meyocks said at the conference he has attended safety and mental-health seminars overseas for more than a decade and noted that this week’s event was the first held domestically in conjunction with HISA. He expressed hope that the partnership would raise awareness for a subject unknown to many inside and outside the industry.

“We want to reduce costs for racetracks and liabilities,” Meyocks added. “We want to reduce costs for owners and trainers on workers compensation to keep them in business and to keep jockeys healthy. So, I think it’s a no-brainer.”

Onrise works with organizations including the MLS Players Association, U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association and all three U.S. women’s professional volleyball leagues.

