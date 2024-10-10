Fire at noted huge Brutalist block in Moscow leaves 2 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — Two people died in a fire at one of the Russian capital’s most notable buildings, a gargantuan Brutalist apartment block that viewers have likened to a toppled skyscraper. The nighttime fire broke out in the so-called Dom Korabl (Ship Building), a hive of about 1,000 apartments that rises 14 stories in the south-central part of Moscow. Emergency officials said Thursday that preliminary investigation indicated it was caused by electrical problems in one of the units. The building forms a high gray wall stretching along a main street for 1,300 feet, about the same length as the largest container ships and equivalent to the Empire State Building lying on its side.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.