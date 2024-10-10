Cyprus police arrest 8 Syrians suspected of helping to fund a militant group in their homeland

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court has ordered eight Syrians to remain in police detention for six days on suspicion they helped fund an alleged “terrorist organization” in their native country. Police say the seven men and one woman face charges relating to anti-terrorism laws as well as belonging to a criminal organization and conspiracy. They were arrested following a sweep of two towns on the island nation’s southern coastline. Police say they conducted the raids after a tipoff, but didn’t disclose where the information came from or which organization the suspects were allegedly funding. They say authorities have no information that the suspects were planning an attack in Cyprus.

