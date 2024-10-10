Condemned inmate Richard Moore wants someone other than South Carolina’s governor to decide clemency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate scheduled to be executed in just over three weeks is asking a federal judge to take away the power of granting clemency from the governor and place it with a parole board. Attorneys for 59-year-old Richard Moore say Republican Gov. Henry McMaster can’t fairly decide whether to spare Richard Moore’s life because from 2003 to 20111 he was the state’s attorney general and oversaw lawyers who successfully fought to uphold Moore’s death sentence. McMaster’s lawyers say he can fairly decide because clemency is a different process than prosecution, and courts have before allowed governors who used to be attorneys general to keep their clemency powers. A hearing is scheduled for federal court Tuesday.

