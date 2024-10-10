Colombia’s river guardians battle to protect the Atrato amid threats and abandonment

PAIMADO, Colombia (AP) — Illegal gold mining along the banks of northwestern Colombia’s Atrato river is causing severe contamination and deforestation for the small, impoverished riverbank communities made up of predominantly Afro-Colombian and Indigenous peoples. The river was granted legal rights in 2016 and local guardians were put in place who work as its legal representatives. But the vast part of the river is now controlled by criminal groups and rebels. River guardians are continuing their efforts to protect the Atrato. But they are growing increasingly frustrated by the environmental issues they face, cuts in resources and a rise in threats from armed groups in the region.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.